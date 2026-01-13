I am a Fan for Life: Karan Johar Hails Yami Gautam Dhar's Performance in ’ HAQ, Calls Emraan Hashmi’s ‘Career Best’

Junglee Pictures’ HAQ, starring Yami Gautam Dhar and Emraan Hashmi is making waves upon its Netflix release after registering a successful theatrical run. Ever since the film landed on Netflix, it has been receiving love from the audiences as well as critics. And now, Karan Johar too has taken to social media to heap praise on the film. In a detailed post, the filmmaker lauded Yami Gautam, calling her performance “Brilliant, outstanding and pathbreaking,” and even described Emraan Hashmi’s performance as his “career best.”

Sharing his reaction upon watching the film, Karan Johar wrote, “HAQ….The Shazia Bano story and victory moved me to a puddle of tears… I was speechless at the end and then clapped loudly for the film and lamented that i missed the opportunity of watching this exceptionally empowering film in the cinema.”

He further hailed Yami Gautam’s conviction-filled performance and wrote, “I don’t think I have been this moved by a performance in many many years… to say that @yamigautam is Brilliant, outstanding, Pathbreaking is still not saying enough…. Her silences, her stares, her last monologue and her stance throughout the film is a master class of craft and conviction …. Salute and Salaam to her!” and added, “@suparnverma directs the film with such an assured hand… never letting theatrics overpower the emotion and always making the strength of the characters shine with strong silences …he has directed a Brilliant film.”

“@therealemraan is his career best … he is so convincing and he portrays the insensitive and entitled husband like a bonafide veteran … you hate him and therefore you absolutely Love his performance,” he added and concluded the post by calling himself a fan of Yami Gautam. “Yami…. Am a fan for life! ❤️🙏 #haq on @netflix_in,” he mentioned

Inspired by a landmark Supreme Court judgement, HAQ tells the story of Shazia Bano (played by Yami Gautam) and her legal fight for justice against her husband, Abbas (Emraan Hashmi). It stars Emraan Hashmi, Yami Gautam Dhar and also features debutant Vartika Singh and powerhouse performers Sheeba Chaddha, Danish Hussain, and Aseem Hattangady. Directed by Suparn S Varma, the film explores themes of the Uniform Civil Code, Triple Talaq, and gender equality before the law. Currently streaming on Netflix, HAQ is written by Reshu Nath, and is produced by Junglee Pictures, in association with Insomnia Films and Baweja Studios..