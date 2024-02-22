"I am a huge cricket buff...": Shahid Kapoor excited to perform at WPL opening ceremony

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 22 : Actor Shahid Kapoor is excited to perform at the opening ceremony of the second season of the Women's Premier League (WPL).

The opening ceremony of the second season of WPL will be a star-studded affair. The preparations for the same have kickstarted. Ahead of the WPL season opener, Shahid expressed how much of a cricket buff he is and how WPL is great for women's cricket and its future.

"I am a huge cricket buff. I want to celebrate women's cricket and I am very happy that like @IPL, the #WPL too has come up." @shahidkapoor is all excited to perform at the Opening Ceremony of #TATAWPL in Bengaluru, sharing the video, WPL's X handle captioned the post.

In the video, Shahid said, "I am a huge cricket buff. I love cricket as a sport. I wanted to be a cricketer when I was a kid. Whenever I come into stadium, I am just full of lot of excitement. I like a kid who gets a chance to enter the candy store. So, it's just great to be here. This is such a fantastic initiative. It's great to see all the women, they are such amazing athletes and they deserve the best opportunities, and this is a great platform for them. I want to celebrate women's cricket and I am very happy."

He added, "It was well overdue. I think that fact that finally it's been put together. It just goes to show that, the future very much is going to be Women's cricket. I have a daughter and she used to wonder whether a woman plays cricket as well because she is very sporty and my sons likes to play cricket and she wanted to compete with him. So, I showed some of the matches and I was like, girls can play cricket and they are great at playing cricket. I am very happy that league has finally come up and we will be sitting like how I sit with my son and daughter for IPL, we will be sitting for WPL as well."

In the video, Shahid can be seen rehearsing on the stage.

The second season of the Women's Premier League (WPL) will kickstart from Friday, with defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) set to take on last year's runners-up Delhi Capitals in a high-octane tournament opener in Bengaluru at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The opening match of the tournament could be the perfect tone-setter for Delhi, as they would be looking forward to moving past the heartbreak of last year's loss to Mumbai in the finals and securing the gold. Meg Lanning would have her eyes set on the gold, hoping to hold the newest championship title of women's franchise cricket after conquering international cricket Australia all over the world.

The tournament will go on till March 17 and will be held in Bengaluru and Delhi.

The summit clash will take place on March 17 in New Delhi while the eliminator will be played on March 15. The tournament will be hosted by Delhi and Bengaluru.

