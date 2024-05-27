"I am a proud father today": Mahesh Babu attends son Gautam Ghattamaneni's graduation ceremony

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 27 : Proud father Mahesh Babu penned a sweet note for his son Gautam Ghattamaneni after attending his graduation ceremony.

Mahesh Babu along with his wife Namrata Shirodkar and daughter Sitara attended the convocation and shared glimpses of the event on his Instagram handle on Sunday.

Gautam has completed his studies and graduated from ISH, Hyderabad.

Sharing the picture, in which Mahesh is seen posing with Gautam, he wrote, "My heart bursts with pride! Congratulations on your graduation, son! This next chapter is yours to write, and I know you'll shine brighter than ever. Keep chasing your dreams, and remember, you're always loved! I am a proud father today @gautamghattamaneni."

Namrata Shirodkar also posted for her son on Instagram. She wrote, "My dear GG, as you stand on the threshold of a new chapter in your life, I want you to know how proud I am of you. Remember to stay true to yourself, follow your passions, and never lose sight of your dreams. Believe in yourself as much as I believe in you, and know that no matter where life takes you, you will always have my love and support. Congratulations on your big day. The world is yours here on. I love you so so much Gautam."

Mahesh Babu and Namrata got married on February 10, 2005. They have a son and daughter- Gautam and Sitara Ghattamaneni.

Meanwhile, on work front, Mahesh Babu was last seen in the commercial entertainer "Guntur Kaaram," directed by Trivikram Srinivas. The film featured a stellar cast including Sree Leela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Prakash Raj, Ramya Krishnan, Jagapathi Babu, and others.

On his upcoming projects, Mahesh Babu is gearing up for his role in SS Rajamouli's highly anticipated film, tentatively titled SSMB29. The pre-production phase is in full swing, with the script finalized. Recently, Mahesh embarked on a trip to Germany to prepare for his physically demanding character in the movie.

