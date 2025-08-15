"I am a very proud Indian": Music composer Anu Malik urges citizens to commit towards a better India on Independence Day

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 15 : India is celebrating its 79th Independence Day today. On this occasion, music director Anu Malik expressed his solidarity with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a "beautiful and better India."

While speaking to ANI, Anu Malik wished his fans a 'Happy Independence Day' and described the national flag of India as a symbol of 'pride', 'unity', and 'sacrifice' to him.

He said, "A very, very happy Independence Day. I believe that Tiranga is not just a flag. It is a symbol of pride.

It is a symbol of sacrifice. And it is a symbol of unity. As our great Lokmanya Tilak Sahab has said, Swaraj is my birthright and I shall have it."

The 'Josh' music director further urged the citizens to renew their "commitment" towards a better India while echoing his solidarity with PM Modi's campaign 'Har Ghar Tiranga'.

"On this beautiful, auspicious day, on this Independence Day, let us renew our commitment towards a more beautiful and better India. Our Honourable Prime Minister Modi Ji has always stated, Ghar ghar Tiranga, Har ghar Tiranga. I salute my beloved country, India," added Anu Malik.

The singer-music director also expressed his love for the country and the music, calling himself a "proud Indian."

"I have done so through many of my songs. When you love something, when you love somebody, and the way I love my country, as a composer, I stay through my music. I am a very proud Indian," said Anu Malik.

Anu Malik is one of the popular music composers of India. He is known for composing music for movies, including 'Fiza', 'Josh', 'Refugee', 'Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai', and others.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday, hoisted the tricolour at the Red Fort.

This year's celebrations carry the theme 'Naya Bharat,' reflecting the government's vision of achieving 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.

