"I am an SRKian": Ayushmann Khurrana after fan praises 'An Action Hero', but slams 'Pathaan'

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana recently won fans' hearts with his reaction to a user's tweet, who appreciated his performance in the film 'An Action Hero' but slammed Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan'.

Taking to Twitter, a user wrote, "Screw Pathan, watch Action Hero on Netflix! Story, dialogues, background music, the subtle middle finger shown to Indian news channels and their crass reporting, @ayushmannk has KILLED it! But my fav was the guy mimicking Arnab."

https://twitter.com/MubinaKapasi/status/1621208753885548544

Reacting to the tweet, the 'Dream Girl' actor wrote, "Thanks for loving An Action Hero. Could've avoided the first line though I'm an SRKian!"

https://twitter.com/ayushmannk/status/1621371575151779841

Soon after Ayushmann reacted to the post, fans showered the actor with appreciation.

"Love you brother for your modesty," a user wrote.

Another user commented, "Ek he toh dil hai kitni baar jeetoge @ayushmannk."

"Well done Ayushmann! You are just like us who love Shah unconditionally," a fan wrote.

SRK's 'Pathaan' has been creating a storm at the box office ever since its release on January 25, 2023.

It has already collected Rs 364 crore in India in 8 days.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film also starred Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles.

Talking about 'An Action Hero', the film starred Ayushmann and Jaideep Ahlawat in lead roles.

Helmed by Anirudh Iyer, the film failed to impress the audience at the box office despite getting positive reviews.

The film is currently streaming on the OTT platform Netflix.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor