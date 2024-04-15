"I am back, and not going anywhere": Parineeti Chopra gets emotional on receiving praise for 'Amar Singh Chamkila'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 15 : Actor Parineeti Chopra got emotional as she has been receiving appreciation for her role as Amarjot in 'Amar Singh Chamkila'. The actor penned a heartwarming note for her fans expressing her feelings.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Parineeti shared stills from the sets along with a thank you note.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C5veca-Ir8N/?

The note read, "Curled up in my blanket. Overwhelmed with your words, calls, and movie reviews. (tears are not stopping)"PARINEETI IS BACK." These words are ringing loud. Hadn't thought of this. Yes I am back, and not going anywhere!#Chamkila."

As soon as the post was shared, fans chimed in the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "Parineeti Era is Back!!!!!"

Another user commented, "You did an outstanding job in this movie."

"This is how you get into the skin of a character @parineetichopra #amarjotkaur," another comment read.

Earlier today, overwhelmed with the response, Parineeti posted her singing video and attached a clip of real Amarjot and Chamkila.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C5xZ26nIg5E/

Parineeti sings the film's hit song 'Pehle Lalkare Naal' in form of gratitude.

Sharing the video, she wrote, "Amarjot ko itna pasand karne ke liye Shukriya #Chamkila."

Overwhelmed with all the love that's been pouring in... thank you... #Grateful."

Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, 'Amar Singh Chamkila' presents the untold true story of Punjab's original rockstar of the masses, who emerged from the shadows of poverty and rose to the heights of popularity in the 80s due to the sheer power of his music, angering many along the way, which led to his assassination at the young age of 27.

Diljit Dosanjh portrays 'Chamkila,' the top-selling artist of his era, who rose from poverty to immense fame in the 1980s through his powerful music. Parineeti essays the role of Amar Singh Chamkila's wife Amarjot Kaur.

'Amar Singh Chamkila' is streaming on Netflix from April 12.

