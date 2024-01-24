"I am beyond grateful": Emma Stone after winning Oscar nomination for 'Best Actress'

Los Angeles [US], January 24 : Hollywood A-listers and industry stalwarts on Wednesday sent out heartfelt wishes and congratulatory messages to each other after winning nominations for the Acedemy Awards this year.

The list of nominees for the Oscars, which are to be presented by the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences, was unveiled at an event in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Actor and producer Emma Stone also celebrated her nomination for Best Actress for 'Poor Things', CNN reported.

The 'Poor Things' actress also thanked her fellow nominees while describing the 11 nominations for her film as a 'fantastic dream.'

"I am beyond grateful to the Academy for including me as both an actress and producer among this group of exceptional nominees and for recognizing our film in so many categories," CNN quoted the actor as saying.

"The team of artists who contributed to 'Poor Things' gave it everything and I am forever thankful for the opportunity to play Bella and see the world through her eyes. She has shown me that life is so much more than just sugar and violence," she added.

'Poor Things' received the most number of nominations after the Cillian Murphy starrer 'Oppenheimer.'

The nomination list for the 2024 Oscars has been revealed. As expected, Christopher Nolan's directorial 'Oppenheimer' topped the list with the maximum nods.The biopic of Robert Oppenheimer, the scientist behind the atomic bomb, the film is shortlisted in 13 categories, including best film, director, and adapted screenplay.

Cillian Murphy, who essayed the role of Robert Oppenheimer, grabbed a spot in the Best Actor category. Surprisingly, British actor Emily Blunt scored her first-ever Oscar nomination.As per People, Emily earned an Academy Award nod for Supporting Actress for her performance as s Katherine "Kitty" Oppenheimer, wife of physicist and Los Alamos director J. Robert Oppenheimer.Robert Downey Jr. too secured a nomination for Best Actor in a Supporting Role. He played the role of Louis Strauss, a trustee at the Institute for Advanced Study at Princeton.'Oppenheimer' will compete with 'Killers of the Flower Moon', 'Barbie', 'The Holdovers' and other films for best picture at this year's Academy Awards.

