"I am carrying out my duty that I started in 1997...": Mukesh Khanna on bringing OG superhero to Indian screens

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 11 : Veteran actor Mukesh Khanna, famous for playing India's OG superhero 'Shaktimaan', left fans thrilled when he announced the return of the iconic character to Indian screens.

While speaking toon Monday, the actor opened up about his deep connection with the role and his excitement about reprising it.

"This is a costume within me...I think personally too, in my mind, this costume has come from within me...I did well in Shatimaan because it came from within me...Acting is all about confidence. I forget about the camera when I am shooting...I am even happier than the others about becoming Shaktimaan again," the actor shared.

On bringing Shaktimaan back to a new generation, the actor said, "I am carrying out my duty that I started in 1997 and which went on till 2005. I think that my work should reach the public in 2027 because today's generation is running blindly. They have to be stopped and told to catch their breath."

On Sunday, Khanna took to his Instagram account to share a poster and announce the teaser video that gives a glimpse of Shaktimaan's comeback.

In the video, we see Shaktimaan flying and landing in a school where he sings a song about freedom while looking at pictures of Indian freedom fighters including Bhagat Singh, Chandrashekhar Azad, and Subhash Chandra Bose.

"It's Time For HIM to RETURN. Our First Indian SUPER TEACHER- SUPER HERO. YES ! As Darkness And Evil prevails over Children of Today... Its time for him to return. He returns with a Message . He returns with a Teaching. For today's generation. Welcome Him. With both hands !!!!!," read his post.

Shaktimaan, which originally aired in 1997 on Doordarshan, became one of the most popular superhero shows in India. The show ran for more than 450 episodes and has remained a nostalgic memory for millions of viewers.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor