"I am clear about what I want to do in life": Vishal Chaudary opens up on his showbiz journey

The showbiz industry sees many fresh faces every year, and joining the list is actor Vishal Chaudary. He was born and brought up in Jaipur, Rajasthan, and completed his education in Journalism and Mass Communication at Amity University Jaipur. Vishal has been passionate about acting since his childhood and pursued his interest in theatre during his college days. He gained valuable experience by working with renowned theatres in Jaipur Theatre Ravindra Munch and Jawahar Kala Kendra for over five years. In 2018, Vishal came to Mumbai and he made his TV debut with the show Me Maike Chali Jaungi where he played the parallel lead. He soon bagged more projects like Kashibai Bajirao Ballal and Gud Se Meetha Ishq and in recent times acted in a few web shows too.

Currently seen in Meri Saas Bhoot Hai, speaking about his role Vishal says, "I play Rahul in the show and it's a negative role, but there is also comedy. The show is a sitcom and I am happy to essay a role like this one for the first time. The show's characters are based in Uttar Pradesh and I come from Rajasthan. So to copy their style of speaking was tough, but I have been watching a lot of Bhojpuri cinema and videos and have picked it from there." Vishal was also part of the historical drama 'Kashibai Bajirao Ballal' and later was also seen in 'Gud Se Meetha Ishq'.

From childhood Vishal wanted to get into acting, so he started with modelling which gave him the initial confidence. He says, "I was born and brought up in Jaipur, and I completed my education in Journalism and Mass Communication there. But I was clear about what I wanted to do in life. Of course convincing people wasn't easy. I did many calendar shoots and walked the ramp for a few clothing brands in Jaipur. This is how it all began and one work led to another."