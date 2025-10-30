“I Am Deeply Inspired by Her”: Lisa Mishra Says Lady Gaga Shaped Her Journey into Music and Acting

Singer-turned-actor Lisa Mishra continues to establish herself as a multi-dimensional artist. Seamlessly balancing her dual careers in music and acting, Mishra has also ventured into live performances and podcasting, carving out a unique creative identity that transcends traditional boundaries. Drawing parallels with global icons who redefine artistic expression, Lisa acknowledges Lady Gaga as a major influence on her journey. “I’ve always been deeply inspired by artists like Lady Gaga, who don’t limit their creative and artistic expression to music alone. She seamlessly blends performance, acting, and storytelling into her journey and that motivates me to embrace all sides of myself, whether it’s singing, acting, performing live, or even connecting with audiences through my podcast,” said Mishra.

Lisa Mishra, who first gained recognition for her distinctive voice in chart-topping tracks, has steadily expanded her repertoire, venturing into acting and recently making her presence felt in the OTT space. In addition to her music and screen work, she has also launched her own podcast, further engaging with audiences and offering insight into her world as a creator.

Her dynamic trajectory reflects the evolution of contemporary Indian artists who are no longer confined to a single medium. By embracing multiple forms of expression, Lisa Mishra is positioning herself among the new generation of performers who are redefining creativity with authenticity and impact.