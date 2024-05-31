"I am fascinated...": Zeenat Aman speaks about impact of social media on society

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 31 : Veteran actor Zeenat Aman has always stunned everyone with her grace and bold characters in the movies. Recently, she talked about the pros and cons of social media and its impact on society.

Taking to her Instagram handle, she wrote on taking an 'unplanned social media break, "Well, hello there!....I took an unplanned social media break. Mostly because I got tired of seeing my own face on my grid! This time to myself really led me to ruminate on how different the world is today from when I started out. It's quite unrecognisable from what I lived through in the 70s."

Talking about social media and its effect on the society, she added, "I am fascinated by what the internet, and more specifically social media, has done to society. There are both pros and cons of course. At some level, social media has democratised the idea of fame. Today, anyone with a little talent, luck and a smartphone can build a career that would have been impossible without immense privileges back in the day. Yes, there's a lot of online noise, but there is also honest talent that now has a platform."

She concluded with, "On the other hand I am very cautious of the culture of easy outrage that has proliferated online. And how casually some people say cruel things online that they would never dare say in person. To me this indicates a bored society that has forgotten how nuanced the world, and each person in it, is! To invalidate, tear down, and sully people for the smallest of indiscretions is absolutely counter to my approach, which is dialogue, and sometimes the acceptance that opinions can differ, and that's okay."

Talking about Zeenat Aman's work front, she became a household name during the 70s and 80s after bagging the title of Miss Asia Pacific International pageant in 1970. She is known for her bold personality and was one of the actors who set the fashion trend with her satirical choices.

Zeenat has given several hits such as 'Satyam Shivam Sundaram', 'Don', 'Yaadon ki Baraat', 'Hare Rama Hare Krishna', 'Qurbani, Dostana' and 'Dharam Veer', among others.

