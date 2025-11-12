"I am fine...": Govinda shares health update after hospitalisation in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 12 : Actor Govinda has shared an update about his health condition amid reports of his hospitalisation in Mumbai. When enquired about his health, Govinda toldthat he is doing well.

"Thank you so much...I am fine," he said in a voice message.

Earlier in the morning, Govinda was rushed to the Criticare Asia Multispeciality Hospital in Juhu.

As shared by his manager, Shashi Sinha, Govinda has been in a conscious state and is currently under observation.

"The doctors are expected to review his condition in the afternoon, after which further decisions will be taken. Govinda's medical tests are still ongoing," he added.

The development follows the actor's recent visit to Dharmendra, who was hospitalised at the Breach Candy Hospital. Govinda was among the many Bollywood celebrities who arrived to check on the veteran superstar after his health worsened on Monday.

Meanwhile, further details surrounding his condition and the reason behind the hospitalisation are yet to be known.

Govinda, known for his comic timing, vibrant dance style and memorable performances in hit films such as 'Coolie No. 1', 'Hero No. 1', 'Saajan Chale Sasural', 'Raja Babu', 'Dulhe Raja', and 'Haseena Maan Jaayegi', among others, remains one of Bollywood's most loved entertainers.

Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja are proud parents to Tina and Yashvardhan.

While Tina made her Bollywood debut in 2015 with 'Second Hand Husband,' Yashvardhan is preparing for his acting debut soon.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor