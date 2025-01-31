"I am fine": Patti Smith shares her health update after collapsing onstage in Brazil

Washington [US], January 31 : Singer-songwriter and poet Patti Smith assured fans that she is "absolutely fine" after a "small incident" onstage while performing in Brazil, reported People.

Patti seemingly collapsed onstage in Sao Paulo while performing with the Soundwalk Collective group, and was helped offstage before returning briefly in a wheelchair.

Taking to the Instagram handle, Smith mentioned that she has been dealing with the effects of a migraine and that various accounts of what happened had been "grossly exaggerated," as per the outlet

"This is [me] letting everyone know that I am fine," she wrote alongside a selfie that featured her smiling and waving to the camera. "I had some post-migraine dizziness. Had a small incident, left the stage, and returned 10 minutes later and talked to the people, told them I was fine and sang them Wing and Because the Night."

Smith shared that she was checked by "an excellent doctor" and was doing well.

"Please do not accept any other story. With all the strife in the world, this explainable incident does not merit so much attention," she wrote. "Thank you everyone for your concern. Trust me I am fine," reported People.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by This is Patti Smith (@thisispattismith)

Video shared on social media shows the Just Kids author returning to the stage in a wheelchair and apologizing to the crowd.

"You've been so patient and unfortunately I got sick and the doctor said I can't finish so we will have to figure something," she said. "I feel very badly," as per the outlet.

"She is now being cared for by the best doctors in the most loving way and will be back on stage tomorrow night," the statement continued. "Patti says that she is tremendously grateful for your patience and forgiveness and she sends her love to all who attended," reported People.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor