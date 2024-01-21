" I am going to celebrate Diwali": African-American actor Mary Millben on Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya

Arizona [US], January 21 : Stating that she is "feeling sad" for not being in India physically for the Ram Temple's Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya, African-American actor and singer Mary Millben said that she will "celebrate Diwali" on January 22.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla is scheduled to begin at 12.30 pm on Monday.

Talking to ANI, Millben said, "The ceremony ('Pran Pratishtha') almost feels like second Diwali. I am going to celebrate Diwali (on January 22). I am sad that I won't be in India physically for the ceremony, but I will certainly be celebrating it. What's the most beautiful thing about this ceremony is that it is a moment where all people will come together to celebrate, and that's the beauty of faith..."

A host of leaders and dignitaries from all walks of life have been invited to the grand temple opening in Ayodhya.

Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya began on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.

The idol of Ram Lalla was placed in the 'Garbha Griha' of the Ram Temple on Thursday amid joyous chants of 'Jai Shri Ram.'

The idol is 51 inches tall and weighs 1.5 tonnes. The idol portrays Lord Ram as a five-year-old child standing on a lotus also crafted from the same stone.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform rituals marking the 'Pran Pratishtha'. A team of pandits led by Varanasi priest Lakshmi Kant Dixit will officiate the main rituals during the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor