"I am going to still do my job": Julia Garner on backlash for her Silver Surfer role in 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps'

London [UK], July 13 : Actress Julia Garner, who is set to play the role of Silver Surfer in the upcoming film 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps', responded to the backlash the makers received for casting a female for the iconic role, reported Variety.

During the London premiere of the film, while speaking to the BBC, as quoted by Variety, Garner was asked about the initial response from some fans who thought a man should play the Silver Surfer.

The 'Wolf Man' star said she didn't pay much mind to the discourse and focused on delivering her best version of the character.

"I said, 'I'm just going to still do my job,'" she said of the backlash. She also highlighted the variation of her character from the Silver Surfer in Fantastic Four (2007).

She said, "Also, it's Shalla-Bal, so it's different."

Shalla-Bal was first seen in 'The Silver Surfer' #1 in 1968, is the female counterpart to Norrin Radd, who was featured in 2007's 'Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer.'

In that film, the humanoid alien was played by Doug Jones and voiced by Laurence Fishburne.

Other cast members include Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, aka Mr. Fantastic; Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, aka the Invisible Woman; Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, aka the Human Torch; and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm, aka the Thing.

Ralph Ineson plays Galactus, while Paul Walter Hauser, Natasha Lyonne and John Malkovich round out the cast.

The film is slated to hit theatres on July 25.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor