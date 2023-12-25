"I am happy, I was given 'Atal Samman': BJP MP Hema Malini pays tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 25 : BJP leader and actor Hema Malini on Monday attended the 'Atal Mahakumbh' programme on the occasion of the 99th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

While talking to the media, Hema Malini said, "I am very happy that today I was given 'Atal Samman'. I thank for this..."

She also paid floral tribute to the former PM on the special occasion.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is observing the day as Good Governance Day to mark the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna awardee, Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The party is organising several events across the country to mark the birth anniversary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, which is observed as Good Governance Day.

Vajpayee was born on December 25, 1924, in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, and served as the nation's prime minister three times. He passed away at AIIMS, New Delhi, on August 16, 2018.

The purpose of Good Governance Day is to increase public access to various government programmes and services.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee in the national capital.

"On behalf of all the family members of the country, I pay my deepest respects to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji on his birth anniversary. He remained engaged in accelerating nation-building throughout his life. His dedication and service towards Mother India will remain a source of inspiration even in his immortal age," PM Modi wrote in a post on 'X'.

