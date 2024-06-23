"I am here for biggest celebration...": Yo Yo Honey Singh excited for BFF Sonakshi Sinha's wedding

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 23 : As star couple Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are all set to tie the knot, Sonakshi's best friend and rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh landed in Mumbai for the couple's big day.

He expressed his excitement and said, "I am here for the biggest celebration.....bina daaru ke naachunga mai..."

Earlier, Honey Singh sent his best wishes to the couple. Taking to Instagram Stories, Honey Singh wrote, "Tho i gonna b in London shooting Glory's first song. But I will make sure I will attend my best friend's @aslisona SONAKSHI's wedding. As she has been a big support in my career n helped me so many times in life. Best wishes to the power couple Sona n Zaheer!! Bholenath bless them."

They were recently seen in 'Kalaastar'. 'Kalaastar' is the extension of Sonakshi and Yo Yo Honey Singh's previous song Desi Kalaakar. Sonakshi and Honey Singh collaborated after 9 years for the song.

Sonakshi Sinha is getting married to her boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal on Sunday. Just a couple of days ago, the actors enjoyed bachelor and bachelorette parties with their close friends. Sonakshi had shared glimpses from a party hosted by her friends. One of the images shows Sonakshi posing with her close friend and actor Huma Qureshi.

On Thursday night, groom-to-be Zaheer was photographed with Sonakshi's father and film veteran Shatrughan Sinha in Bandra, Mumbai. The actor Zaheer happily posed together for the paparazzi stationed at the venue.

Amid the wedding buzz, interestingly, an audio invite of Sonakshi and Zaheer went viral. In the leaked invite, the duo reportedly confirmed the news of their marriage by saying that they are ready to arrive at 'the moment' which would turn them each other's 'definite and official husband and wife.

'The digital invitation is styled like a magazine cover with a headline.

The invitation featured a photo of Zaheer and Sonakshi in a snow-covered setting, with Zaheer planting a kiss on Sonakshi's cheek.

However, Sonakshi and Zaheer have been tight-lipped about their relationship since their dating rumours surfaced.

Sonakshi and Zaheer starred in the 2022 film Double XL. While they have not publicly opened up about their love story, they have been seen sharing adorable photos with each other on social media.

