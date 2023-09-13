“I am honoured”: Rahul Khanna lends voice for 'Be Comfortable with Uncomfortable'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 13 : Actor Rahul Khanna lent his voice for the second part of the comfort trilogy of film titled 'Be Comfortable with Uncomfortable’.

Rahul Khanna along with Cottonworld have launched the second part of the comfort trilogy.

Taking to Instagram, Cottonworld shared a video and captioned it, “We are happy to announce the launch of the second part of our comfort trilogy titled ‘Be Comfortable with Uncomfortable’.@mrkhanna has lent his amazing voice to this ode of a journey of self-assurance.”

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CxHw8Y6M58E/?

It is an eloquent homage to the pursuit of authenticity and the art of embracing one's true self. This film is a testament to the courage to find tranquillity within life's uncertainties, a resonating celebration of one’s collective journey towards self-discovery and empowerment.

Directed by Gautam Kohli, Creative Director at Cottonworld’s creative advertising agency Pulp India, this new film sheds light on people embracing their ‘uncomfortable’ which is often defined by society, and living their true lives in the most authentic self.

Speaking about this new film for which actor Rahul Khanna has lent his voice said, “I am honoured to have voiced this ode to the courage of finding amity within adversity. This film is a celebration of the journey to self-assurance that resonates deeply with me and countless others. Together, we champion the glory that comes from being comfortable in one’s own skin."

Meanwhile, Rahul was last seen in ‘Lost’. The film stars Yami Gautam, Pankaj Kapur, Neil Bhoopalam, Pia Bajpiee. Honeyy Jain and Tushar Pandey as in supporting roles.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor