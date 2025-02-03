"I am honoured": Singer Sreerama Chandra shares his experience of performance at Maha Kumbh, expresses gratitude to central government

New Delhi [India], February 3 : 'Indian Idol 5' winner Sreerama Chandra shared his experience of performing at the Maha Kumbh Mela, the world's largest religious gathering in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

In a conversation with ANI, he talked about his recent performance in Prayagraj, saying, "It was a divine and once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. I got a call in October end for this event and I immediately said yes to it as I was very happy to perform on the same stage where all the big artists performed including Shankar Mahadevan, and Kailash Kher will also perform.I was asked to perform on the same stage."

"I have been honoured to get an opportunity like this from the central government, the Ministry of Culture. It was a great experience from performance to taking a holy dip. I also took my parents along as it was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," added the 'Indian Idol 5' winner.

Sreerama Chandra is a well-known playback singer and actor, who is recognized for his work in Telugu cinema, Bollywood, and television. He has sung some popular numbers including Subhanallah from the film 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' and many more. In 2021, he participated in 'Bigg Boss Telugu 5', finishing as the second runner-up. He also hosted the first season of Telugu Indian Idol.

On January 16, singer Shankar Mahadevan presented his soulful renditions which regaled the devotees.

Shankar Mahadevan sang 'Chalo Kumbh Chalein'.The program was inaugurated by Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, who lit the ceremonial lamp to mark the beginning of the event. This was followed by a powerful rendition of Ganesh Vandana, which resonated throughout the Ganga Pandal on Thursday evening.

The event was conducted in the presence of Mayor Ganesh Shankar Kesariwani, MLA Pooja Pal, along with other public representatives and officials. The 'Breathless' singer expressed his gratitude for being a part of such a sacred event and called it an honour to perform at Maha Kumbh. He extended his thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for their vision and efforts in organizing the grand celebration.

Singer Kailash Kher will also be performing at the 'Sanskriti Ka Sangam' program at Maha Kumb. He also participated in the last Maha Kumbh which was held in 2013. He is set to perform at the closing ceremony.

Ahead of his performance, the singer explained the importance of the festival and how its origins are rooted in Hindu mythology.

"Mahakumbh is a historic festival. It represents the essence of Sanatan culture. I am extremely honoured to perform for devotees at the Sangam soon. Mahakumbh shows the real cultural and spiritual strength of India," said Kailash Kher.

Kailash Kher will also take a holy dip at the Sangam.

Urging people to attend Mahakumbh, Kher added, "Everyone should visit Mahakumbh. They will get to learn so many things there about Hindu culture.

As a majestic platform for Indian art, culture, and spirituality, Mahakumbh brings together diverse expressions of devotion through folk music, classical dance, and theatrical performances, offering an unparalleled spiritual experience to attendees.

Mahakumbh, which began on January 13, will continue until February 26. The next key bathing dates include February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri).

