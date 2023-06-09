“I am in a Buddha-type mental state now: calm, peaceful & detached from materialistic hustle”, says Manoj Bajpayee

Actor Manoj Bajpayee, who is known for his work in films such as 'Gangs of Wasseypur', 'Satya', 'Kaun?', 'Shool', 'Raajneeti', and 'Aligarh is all set to grace Renil Abraham's couch By Invite Only. 'By Invite Only', hosted by Renil Abraham, is a talk show produced by Zoom Studios and is streaming on Amazon miniTV.

The duo spoke in length about Manoj’s career graph, pipeline projects, achievements, and a lot more. Manoj also spilled some interesting details about rendezvous with his fans, the rollercoaster moments in his life among several other things.

At a certain point during the conversation, Renil inquired about the mental well-being of Manoj and how he keeps himself composed to which Manoj responded saying, “I am in a Buddha-type mental state now: calm, peaceful & detached from all the materialistic hustle”. Renil also asked the national award-winning actor about his process of preparation to get into the skin of each character he plays. Manoj responded to this saying, “I take the first ten days to get completely into the film”.

During the course of the conversation, Renil also asked Manoj about how he usually deals with failures to which Manoj replied, “I party at that time and gear up myself for the next project, life is an ongoing journey, there is no time to remain stranded”.In a nutshell, the latest episode of By Invite only was filled with fun, laughter and lots of insight.