“I am In Pain”: Actress Karishma Sharma Falls Off Mumbai Local Train In Freak Accident

In a recent Instagram story, actress Karishma Sharma shared a shocking incident she experienced while traveling to a shoot. Karishma, who is known for her work in popular shows, posted an update about an unfortunate accident that occurred while she was heading for a shoot at Churchgate.While traveling dressed in a saree, Karishma was on a local train when the situation took a turn for the worse. She revealed, “As I boarded, the train started picking up speed, and I noticed my friends couldn’t catch it. Out of fear, I jumped off – and unfortunately fell on my back, hitting my head.”

The fall left her with significant injuries. "I’ve injured my back, my head is swollen, and I’m covered in bruises," she shared. The actress also mentioned that after the fall, she sought medical attention and underwent an MRI. Doctors have kept her under observation to ensure her head injury isn’t severe.

Despite being in pain, Karishma remains strong. She added, “I’ve been in pain since yesterday, but I’m staying strong. Please keep me in your prayers for a speedy recovery and send me your love – it means a lot.” Her fans quickly flooded her comments with messages of support and encouragement, wishing her a fast and smooth recovery.Karishma Sharma has a wide range of work in her portfolio, including online series, TV shows, and movies. She gained notoriety for her portrayal of Ragini in the critically acclaimed 2017 online series Ragini MMS: Returns by ALTBalaji.