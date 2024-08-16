“I Am Just the Face of the Film, It’s All Because of…”: Rishab Shetty on Winning National Award for ‘Kantara’ (Watch Video)

Kannada actor Rishab Shetty has been awarded the Best Actor award at the 70th National Film Awards for his outstanding performance in the film Kantara. The actor’s portrayal in the critically acclaimed movie captivated both audiences and critics, earning him one of the most prestigious honours in Indian cinema.

Upon receiving the award, Shetty credited his entire team for the success.

This has been possible because of my entire team. I am just the face of the film, it is all because of their hard work. The production house, the DOP, the technicians, it is all because of them. I want to thank the people of Karnataka. I want to thank the National Awards panel for recognising this film. The people have made this film a hit, I am very happy. I want to dedicate this win to the people of Karnataka," Shetty said.

'Kantara' has received widespread acclaim for its storytelling and Shetty’s compelling performance.