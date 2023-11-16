"I am kind of person who strives very hard to get it right": Katrina on acing action sequences in 'Tiger 3'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 16 : Gone are the days when you only see male stars performing high-voltage stunt scenes in the films in the Indian film industry. The year 2023 saw actresses like Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, and Kriti Sanon unleashing their action mode in films like 'Pathaan', 'Jawan' and 'Ganapath'. The latest one to leave a lasting impression with powerful action sequences is Katrina Kaif.

With 'Tiger 3', she beautifully demonstrated her unwavering dedication to perfecting action scenes.

Speaking to ANI, Katrina opened up about how she prepped for the film, especially the crucial action sequences.

"The action training in this film was definitely the toughest for all of us. We wanted to take it to a new level. It's a different type of action. It's very hand-to-hand. It's very real. We're seeing a lot of larger-than-life spectacles and around us, and also, you do have sequences like that in the film. But we also wanted to maintain what we started out with, the Tiger franchise, which is a lot of kind of gritty, more hand-to-hand combat. It was tough because the team was even more demanding...they wanted excellence and they wanted to seek perfection with every shot. All of us...in fact, I am also a kind of a person who strives myself very hard until I get it right. It came out beautiful on screen...I learnt a lot about mental strength by working in Tiger 3," she shared.

Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, 'Tiger 3' stars Katrina alongside Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles. The film minted Rs 44.50 crore on the release day i.e. November 12. The film is inching towards the Rs 300 crore club at the global box office.

On this huge success of the film, Katrina said, " feel extremely happy. I think being able to entertain the audience is what gives us the most joy, what gives me the most joy and the audience's love is what allows us to keep making the Tiger franchise. And that's a big passion, I think for all of us. It's one of my most loved films. It's so dear to my heart. And I think it's all now become a big part of our lives."

Tiger 3 is the third instalment in the Tiger franchise. The film also has a cameo appearance by Shah Rukh Khan and a post-credit scene featuring Hrithik Roshan.

Just like the two previous instalments - Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai - the film focuses on a new mission involving RAW agent Tiger (Salman) and ISI agent Zoya (Katrina).

'Tiger 3' is produced by Aditya Chopra.

