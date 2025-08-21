‘I Am Not a Part of Bigg Boss 19’: Shafaq Naaz Refutes Participation In Show Amid Exit Rumours (Watch Video)

Few days left for the premiere of one of the most controversial show Bigg Boss season 19. Amid the buzz of who will be part of the show and who will not there were reports suggest that Falak Nazz's sister Shafaq Naaz was going to participate in the show. However, due to the emergency she has backed out. Shafaq has now break silence on ongoing rumours.

Shafaq posted a video said, "Hi, I am making this video to clarify two things. Number 1, if I am doing Bigg Boss or not? So, I am not doing Bigg Boss guys. But, yaha tak bhi thik hai. I am alright, I am walking and talking. Doing my normal things and being my normal self that I am."

She further added, "I am fit to go on sets, I am fit to work, I am fit to walk, I am fit to talk, I am fit to do everything. Thankfully, no emergency is happening in my life."

When and were to watch Bigg Boss 19

Bigg Boss 19 Premiere Date: Bigg Boss 19 will premiere on Colors TV and Jio Hotstar on August 24, 2025. Everyone is keen to know who will be participating in the show.