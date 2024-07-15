'I am not always in the hospital': Hina Khan resumes work amid breast cancer treatment

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 15 : Television actor Hina Khan, who is battling breast cancer has resumed work despite undergoing chemotherapy.

In a post shared by her on Instagram, the actress can be seen getting ready for a shoot for her first work assignment since her diagnosis.

In a heartfelt post, Hina wrote, "My first work assignment after my diagnosis..Walking the talk is challenging, especially when facing life's biggest challenges. So, give yourself a break on bad days; it's okay... you deserve it. However, don't forget to live your life on the good days, no matter how few they are. These days still hold importance. Accept the change, embrace the difference, and normalize it."

"I look forward to the good days because I get to do what I love: Work. I love my work. I live my dreams when I'm working, and that is my greatest motivation. I want to keep working. Many people work regular jobs during their treatment without issues, and I am no different. I met a few in these months and trust me, it changed my perspective," she added.

Sharing her love for her work and how it serves as her motivation, Hina continued, "FYI I am undergoing a treatment but I am not always in the hospital. So to all you people out thr, Let's NORMALISE working and if you have the strength and energy, do whatever makes you HAPPY."

"And to all you beautiful people who are battling this disease, Remember, it's your story; it's your life. You decide what to make of it. Don't give up and find what you love doing. Your work, your passionif you don't know what it is, invent it. But remember to give yourself the healing you deserve. Coz doing what you love is also Healing," she further added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝑯𝒊𝒏𝒂 𝑲𝒉𝒂𝒏 (@realhinakhan)

Earlier this month, Hina confirmed that she had been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Hina said, "Hello Everyone, To address the recent rumour, I want to share some important news with all the Hinaholics and everyone who loves and cares for me. I have been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer. Despite this challenging diagnosis, I wish to reassure everyone that I am doing well. I am strong, determined and fully committed to overcoming this disease. My treatment has already begun and I am ready to do everything necessary to emerge from this even stronger," Hina wrote.

"I kindly ask for your respect and privacy during this time. I deeply appreciate your love, strength and blessings. Your personal experiences, anecdotes and supportive suggestions would mean the world to me as I navigate this journey. I, along with my family and loved ones, remain focused, determined and positive. With the grace of the almighty, we believe I will overcome this challenge and will be completely healthy. Please send your prayers blessings and love," she added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor gained a lot of recognition for her role in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'. She is also known for her negative character Komolika in 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay'.

She was recently seen in Shinda Shinda No Papa and Ritam Shrivastava's directorial comedy-drama series 'Namacool'.

