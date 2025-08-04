“I Am Not As Big an Actor As Nawaz Bhai” Says Shah Rukh Khan As He Praises Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is a legendary actor whose work has redefined the landscape of Indian cinema. Known for his unconventional choices and powerful performances, he has consistently brought authenticity and depth to every role he takes on. From Gangs of Wasseypur to The Lunchbox, Sacred Games to Manto, Nawaz has portrayed a wide range of characters with remarkable conviction. His journey from being a background artist to one of the most respected names in the industry is a testament to his relentless passion and unmatched skill. In a space often driven by commercial appeal, Nawaz stands out as an artist who chooses substance over style, performance over popularity.

Praising Nawazuddin’s extraordinary talent, Shah Rukh Khan once said, “I am not as big an actor as Nawaz bhai. He perhaps doesn’t know how special he is. He is a big, high level actor. I can say this only because I have been working as an actor for 25 years. I am his senior in that regard. But when it comes to acting, I am not his senior at all. He works so differently than all of us. And when actors like me stand in front of him, we feel inspired.” This rare and honest acknowledgment from one of the biggest stars in the country highlights the sheer brilliance and respect Nawaz commands within the industry.

Over the years, Nawazuddin has built a body of work that speaks for itself. He has blurred the lines between commercial and parallel cinema, taking on roles that are both meaningful and memorable. Whether he’s playing a feared gangster, a common man, or a historical figure, Nawaz brings a level of realism that resonates with audiences across the board. His legacy is not just about the roles he plays, but how he plays them with depth, sincerity, and complete dedication. On the workfront Nawazuddin Siddiqui will next be seen in Raat Akeli Hein 2 and Thama