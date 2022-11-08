"I am not dying": Samantha turns teary eyed talking about her battle against Myositis

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been battling Myositis for the past three months. The actress turned up for the promotions of Yashoda despite her health condition. During her conversation with Suma Kanakala, Samantha broke down in tears and said that she is ready to fight it out. The actress revealed that a few days are difficult to handle. The actress is now gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, Yashoda, which is due for release this week.Recalling the journey she went through battling her condition, an emotional Samantha also clarified that she’s not at a life-threatening stage and wished the media could have avoided their exaggerated reporting on her health condition.

On Monday, Samantha took to Instagram to share a post in which she wrote that she’s gearing up for the promotions of Yashoda. A clip from her promotional interview has surfaced on social media. She can be seen turning emotional talking about how she dealt with her health condition.An emotional Samantha said: “As I said in my post (Instagram), some days are good, some are bad. Some days, I’ve felt even taking one more step would be difficult. But when I look back, I wonder I’ve gone through so much and have come this far. I’m here to fight.”In the same clip, Samantha clarified she’s not at a stage where her condition is life-threatening. “I want to clear one thing. I saw a lot of articles describing my condition as life-threatening. The stage I’m in, it’s not life-threatening. At the moment, I’m not dead yet. I don’t think those headlines were very necessary,” she said. In Yashoda, Samantha plays a surrogate mother who won’t stop at anything to protect her child.