“ I Am Not Here To Bark”: Raj Kundra Pens a Strong Note About Rising Above Trolls and Online Negativity

If there’s one thing the internet loves, it’s an actor’s bold reply to online criticism. Recently, Raj Kundra’s kind gesture towards Premanand Ji Maharaj was assumed to be a PR stunt. And like always, the actor-businessman did not disappear into the online negativity. Instead, he chose to rebuild himself and face the online storm. “I’ve been tested, trolled, broken, and rebuilt. But every fall only taught me to rise stronger. I’m not here to bark the loudest, I’m here to roar when it matters,” he wrote.

The Mehar actor added, “A fighter of storms, a dreamer of worlds, a family man at heart. I believe in second chances, in love, in loyalty, and in turning pain into power. My best chapter isn’t behind me...it’s still being written. #QuietLion #SecondChances #Mehar.”Despite facing online criticism, Raj Kundra stands strong with his confidence and self-belief. Be it expressing his opinions through social media or interviews, audiences are loving him for being a fighter amid the storm.

On the work front, Raj Kundra is making his Punjabi film debut with Mehar, releasing in theatres on September 5. Revolving around themes of love, bonds, and life, viewers are excited to see Raj Kundra step into an authentic Punjabi role and pave the way for his acting path. The film is presented by DB Digitainment and Raghu Khanna, produced by Divvya Bhatnagar and Raghu Khanna, with cinematography by Ashudeep Sharma. Directed by Rakesh Mehta, Mehar lands on the big screens on September 5.