"I am privileged to be born in India": Fashion designer JJ Valaya calls India a "treasure trove" of ideas

New Delhi [India], July 31 : Indian ace designer JJ Valaya's latest collection served as a fitting closing show to a week of celebrating India's finest craftsmanship and creative brilliance in the form of India Couture Week 2025 on Wednesday.

JJ Valaya's presentation at the JW Marriott Hotel in Aerocity, Delhi, was a star-studded affair. Ibrahim Ali Khan and Rasha Thadani served as the showstoppers while Abhishek Sharma, an Indian cricketer, surprised the attendees with his presence and on-point fashion as he walked the ramp for JJ Valaya.

After presenting his collection, JJ Valaya shared his "core belief" as a fashion designer of India. He called the nation a "treasure trove" for fashion designers, which the designer believes can get "lost in time" due to the emergence of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

While talking to ANI, JJ Valaya said, "I think for me it's very important that I stick to my core belief that I am privileged to be born in this country, India, which is a treasure trove of ideas, and as Indian designers it's a moral duty to kind of try and keep everything treasure here alive. It'll get lost in time now with AI coming in, that's another challenge emerging."

The ace fashion designer also expressed his disappointment with the practice of catering to Western fashion standards, calling it a "gora hangover".

JJ Valaya urged Indian fashion designers and citizens to give their all to make India a successful country.

"I strongly believe we still have a Gora hangover, and everybody tries to make a point in the West to be accepted, not true. India is going to be the most happening country in the world, and this is the moment that all of us need to really give this country everything we've got to make it a success," added JJ Valaya.

The Indian ace fashion designer also opened up about his most memorable moments in his life, which include his career in the fashion industry, spanning over three decades.

One of them was when he gave up the prestigious job of "Chartered Accountancy" (CA) for a career in the fashion industry.

"The first one was before fashion, when in the 80s I gave up chartered accountancy. And decided to go into fashion, an industry that did not exist in India, but I believe that I belonged there. So that was my first moment," said JJ Valaya.

As for his show at ICW on Wednesday, Bollywood actors Ibrahim Ali Khan and Rasha Thadani walked the ramp for JJ Valaya as the showstoppers at ICW 2025.

Their debut at the ICW grand finale saw them walk the runway in opulent ensembles crafted by JJ Valaya.

While Rasha, daughter of Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon, walked down the ramp in a regal lehenga, Ibrahim stole the attention of the attendees in a velvet sherwani paired with pathani-style bottoms. Their outfits served a fusion of traditional Indian craftsmanship with modern fashion sensibilities.

Another surprising factor was the ramp walk of Indian cricketer Abhishek Sharma. The Punjab-born cricketer walked the runway for ace designer JJ Valaya, turning heads with his traditional ethnic attire.

Decked up in an off-white knee-length kurta and churidar, Abhishek looked like a biba munda in the ethnic look. The kurta featured a floral embroidery pattern in pastel and earthy tones, elevating the overall ensemble.

He paired the kurta with a matching floral jacket with a bandhgala collar. Giving a more traditional effect to his showstopper look, he walked the runway wearing Punjabi jutti.

Abhishek's presence as the show opener for JJ Valaya drew significant attention, coming just hours after he was officially announced as the new World No.1 batter in the ICC T20I rankings.

