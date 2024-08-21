I Am Probably the Only Person of My Generation Who Has Worked With Salim-Javed: Ashutosh Gowariker

Renowned filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker recently took to social media to share a heartwarming post about his association with the legendary duo, Salim-Javed. He fondly recalled his rare experience of working with Salim Khan as an actor in the film 'Naam' in 1986 and subsequently collaborating with Javed Akhtar as a director on seven films. In the film 'Naam', he portrayed Jai Singh Kalewar, a taxi driver. Although a supporting role, it was pivotal to the narrative. He then worked as a director in collaboration with Javed Akhtar in Lagaan (2001), Swades (2004), Jodhaa Akbar (2008), What’s Your Raashee? (2009), Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Sey (2010), Mohenjo Daro (2016) and Panipat (2019).

He further states that their brilliant screenplays and dialogues helped in shaping his creative vision. The director also credits their countless conversations—marked by wit, wisdom, and life lessons—that truly enriched his journey. He captioned the post and wrote, “Smiling Young Men!! I am probably the only person of my generation who has worked with Salim uncle as an actor in NAAM and then as a Director with Javed saab in 7 films. Not only their brilliant Screenplays & Dialogues have moulded me, but also the innumerable conversations that have been had with them – witty, knowledgeable and full of life lessons - have enriched me!

I never in my wildest, thought that I will get the opportunity to say this- Here's wishing Salim-Javed, all the success with their new blockbuster #AngryYoungMen!!”

He shared a photo on his social media handle with the duo and wrote a caption expressing his gratitude. Ashutosh expressed his admiration towards the duo, extending his best wishes for their latest venture, Angry Young Men.