I am ready to risk it all to get to a new zone of scoring, says music director Mickey J Meyer

Chennai, May 2 Disclosing that the background score for his recently released film, 'Hit: The Third Case', was mood based and not the usual kind, music director Mickey J Meyer has said that he was "ready to risk it all to get to a new zone of scoring!"

Expressing happiness with the resounding success of the Nani-starrer 'Hit: The Third Case', music director Mickey J Meyer said that both actor Nani and director Sailesh Kolanu had to be given credit for demanding a musical score that was mood based for the film.

A day after the film took a strong opening, Mickey J Meyer took to his X timeline to pen his thoughts on the music of the film.

He wrote, "So happy with the success of #hit3. Congrats @NameisNani sir and @KolanuSailesh. Both were instrumental in demanding a score that is mood based and not the usual loud (kind). Such attempts are risky but it paid off! My purpose in scoring is in the word itself, BackGround score, be at the back, not scream at the front!! Unless required! Takes time, I am ready to risk it all to get to a new zone of scoring! But again, I have always rebelliously walked in the opposite direction of how things are done in the industry! I love it!"

Directed by Dr. Sailesh Kolanu and produced by Prashanthi Tipirneni, the film features Nani and Srinidhi Shetty in the lead. Cinematography for the action entertainer is by Sanu John Varghese. The film’s editing has been taken care of by Karthika Srinivas R. The film, which is the third instalment from the HIT universe, hit screens worldwide on May 1 this year.

