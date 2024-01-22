"I am representing lakhs of Kashmiri Hindus..": Anupam Kher on Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 22 : Actor Anupam Kher is all set to attend the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh today.

Ahead of the ceremony, the actor offered prayers at the Hanuman Garhi Temple.

While talking to the media, Anupam shared, "Today, I am representing lakhs of Kashmiri Hindus who had to leave their homes...Today Lord Ram is returning to his home and I hope we will also return soon. I went to Hanuman Garhi as well...People across the world are celebrating this day. Today is Diwali and this is not just a religious festival, this is much more..."

Special guests from the cricket world, the film world, saint society, politics, art, literature and culture, and other fields have also been invited to the ceremony.

Bollywood celebs like Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kangana Ranaut, Katrina Kaif, Jackie Shroff and Asha Bhosle among others will also be attending the ceremony.

After he offered prayers at the Hanuman Garhi temple, Anupam told ANI, "Before going to Lord Ram, it is very important to have the darshan of Lord Hanuman...The atmosphere in Ayodhya is so graceful. There is slogan of Jai Sri Ram in the air everywhere...Diwali has come again, this is the real Diwali."

Pran Prathistha ceremony will be held today in the temple town of Ayodhya amid tight security. The historic ritual of Pran Pratistha of Ram Lalla will take place in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saints, and a host of distinguished guests.

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust announced on Sunday that the Pran Pratishtha ceremony will be marked by a dazzling musical event titled 'Mangal Dhwani'.

The soiree, featuring some of the biggest names in the world of music, will be staged at 10 am.

The Pran Pratishtha of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya Temple will be held at 12:30 pm.

Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh has been decked up with posters and flags of Lord Ram while cities across the country have been decorated with lights, huge cutouts of Lord Ram and posters bearing religious slogans related to Lord Ram.

Vedic rituals for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya began on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.

