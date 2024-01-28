"I am running it well despite many liabilities, immense pressure ": Subhash Ghai talks about his acting institute

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 28 : Veteran director Subhash Ghai has not only left an enduring imprint with his films but has also played a pivotal role in fostering budding talent.

In an interview with ANI, Subhash Ghai shared insights into the creation of Whistling Woods, a globally acclaimed film institute that provided opportunities to aspiring talent.

Recalling the period of 80s and 90s when youngsters were eager to try their luck in the film industry, Ghai explained, "When my 10-12 films became super hits continuously, many kids started coming to my office. From every region, Bengal, South, they said, 'Give us a chance because you can exploit and present new talent.'"

Pointing to the challenge of accommodating a multitude of aspiring filmmakers, he elaborated why he opted for opening an institute for training young talent,"When a producer has money, either he invests in real estate or opens a studio. Raj Kapoor Sahib, and Guru Dutt, all made a studio. Then, I thought these kids had no connection in the industry where they would go. I recalled what my father told me, 'If you take training, people will respect you'. Then, I thought of opening a film school instead of a film studio. I cancelled my studio plan and took advice from Dilip Kumar and Sunil Dutt. They said it's a good idea to open a school, so I decided to open an institute, but a world-class institute."

He continued, "I went abroad and visited 32 film schools from New York to America, Europe, Australia, everywhere, to know the merits and demerits and do my research work. I took the cooperation of industry people like Shyam Benegal, Shabana Azmi, Shekhar Kapur, and all the good ones. I thought of making an academic course."

Ghai emphasized the institute's commitment to skill-based education, detailing, "One important thing that I noticed was that this American education or the education of other countries is skill-based education. However, here we have memory-based education..'ratta maar ke paas hona'. At other places it is skill-based, study, explore it and then understand it. Now, it is happening. But I am talking about 2000, at that time it was not there."

"So, I said we need to have skill-based education. I planned the entire chart and then the building style, structure, and technology. For 3-4 years, I didn't make films, solely focused on this work," he added.

Navigating challenges during the institute's establishment, Ghai expressed, "At that time, I was planning to build a school in Panvel. News came that a minister from the Maharashtra government invited me to build it in film city, stating it, even people from the film industry could come over there. I liked the idea. I told them they would provide the land, and they proposed a partnership in which the government would allow us to use the land."

"I told them will make a school, hostel, research centre and production house so that students can get work. There were five divisions of my plan. So they gave us 20 acres. So we planned the whole thing in 20 acres including studios, research centres, hostels, everything. The entire thing was done at the international level. The building was completed."

However, legal complications arose, and Ghai revealed, "We spent around 20-25 crore rupees, but someone filed a PIL, claiming the minister didn't handle it properly. Legal issues arose. I also started a school in 2006...the government said we will support you, don't worry, we know this is very good..every government tried to support but when you technically get into legal trouble than the government also stepped back."

Highlighting the institute's determination, Ghai shared, " But a good thing happened that when the BJP government came, they said to me, 'Subhash Ji, we'll provide you fresh allotment for your remaining 5 acres 5.5 acres, following government rules.' I agreed, but the institute, though already built, is still stuck."

Despite these challenges, Ghai expressed satisfaction, stating, "I am running it well despite many liabilities and immense pressure on me. However, I am happy that out of the 3000 students from our institute, all 3000 are currently employed in 300 different companies, and they are well-placed today."

Ghai is a well-known director, producer and actor. His most notable works include 'Kalicharan', 'Vishwanath', 'Karz',' Hero',' Vidhaata',' Meri Jung', 'Khal Nayak', 'Pardes', 'Taal', among others.

He started his career in Hindi cinema as an actor with small roles in films including 'Taqdeer' and 'Aradhana'.

