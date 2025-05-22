"I am rusting...": When Sivaji Ganesan told Kamal Haasan he wanted to redo close-ups in 'Thevar Magan'

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 22 : Kamal Haasan's deep respect and affection for the legendary actor Sivaji Ganesan is well known. Even over two decades after Ganesan's passing, Kamal continues to acknowledge the towering influence his mentor had on his craft and career.

In a recent interview withduring the promotions of his upcoming film 'Thug Life', Kamal Haasan fondly recalled working with Sivaji Ganesan in the 1992 National Award-winning Tamil film 'Thevar Magan', which was produced under Kamal's banner, Raaj Kamal Films International.

"We'll have to wind down and wind up because we forget. I still remember Sivaji Saab, the actor for us, wanting to redo all his close-ups in Thevar Magan, which I produced. I didn't even want to know why. But still, I had to ask him. Not because of the expense. What he said, at once, humbled me, and I called the unit and said, Do all the close-ups you want. He said, 'It's been nine months since I acted. I'm rusting, it shows. Can I redo it again?' That's where I learned from. That day, I learned it," shared Kamal, fondly remembering the valuable lessons he learnt while working with thespian Sivaji Ganesan.

Directed by Bharathan, Thevar Magan explored a powerful father-son dynamic with Sivaji Ganesan playing the father and Kamal the son. The film went on to win five National Film Awards, including Best Tamil Film, Best Supporting Actress for Revathi, and a Special Jury Award for Ganesan, which he later declined.

In 2023, Kamal Haasan paid a heartfelt tribute to Sivaji Ganesan on his 95th birth anniversary.

"A singular artist who created hundreds of people within himself and gave them to the world. He presented art not as acting but as life. Today is the birthday of the great actor Sivaji Ganesan, Tamil Nadu's answer to the world's best actors. It is our honour to wish you," Kamal Haasan wrote on his X.

Kamal and Ganesan first appeared together on screen when Kamal was a child artist in Parthal Pasi Theerum. The duo was also featured in 'Naam Pirandha Mann'.

Having made a successful transition from stage to screen in 1952 with the landmark film Parasakthi, Sivaji Ganesanpopularly known as 'Nadigar Thilagam' (the pride of actors)built a career that spanned nearly five decades and earned him a revered place in Indian cinema history. He passed away on July 21, 2001, but remains a source of inspiration for generations of actors and fans alike.

