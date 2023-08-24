“I am so grateful”: Alia Bhatt as she receives Best Actress National Award for ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’

New Delhi [India], August 24 : Actor Alia Bhatt on Thursday won the Best Actor award (Female) at the 69th National Film Awards for her performance in the film ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’.

Reacting to the great news, Alia shared a couple of happy pictures on her Instagram and wrote, “To Sanjay Sir..To the entire crew..To my family..To my team & last but most definitely not the least.. To my audience..This national award is yours .. because without you ALL none of this would be possible.. seriously!!! I am SO grateful.. I do not take moments like these lightly.. I hope to continue to entertain for as long as I can..Love and light.. Gangu (also known as alia)”

In the first picture, Alia could be seen posing as her character Gangu.

In another picture, she could be seen shedding her million-dollar smile.

Alia has shared the Best Actor (Female) award with actor Kriti Sanon who also bagged the title for her performance in the film ‘Mimi’.

Congratulating Kriti, the ‘Raazi’ actor wrote in her caption, “P.S - Kriti .. I remember messaging you the day I saw Mimi .. it was such an honest and powerful performance.. I cried and cried.. so so well deserved.. shine on you star… the world is your oyster.”

Apart from Alia, director Sanjay Leela Bhansali also bagged the National Award for Best Editing for the film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'.

The film was released in theatres on February 25, 2022, while 'Mimi' hit the OTT platforms in July 2021.

Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' revolves around a maiden sold by a suitor into prostitution and how she becomes a prominent and celebrated figure in the underworld and Kamathipua red-light district. Alia's stellar performance in the film helped her bag the Best Actress Award at IIFA 2023 and Filmfare Awards 2023.

Meanwhile, Alia is currently enjoying the success of her recently released romantic drama film ‘Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ in which she starred opposite actor Ranveer Singh.

The film also starred Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in the lead roles.

