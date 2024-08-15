"I am sorry to every girl that has been wronged": Preity Zinta reacts to Kolkata's trainee doctor's rape-murder

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], August 15 : The horrific rape and murder of a trainee doctor at a medical college in Kolkata has shocked the entire country.

As doctors across the nation continue to protest against the crime, Bollywood actor Preity Zinta penned a note expressing outrage over the shocking incident.

"We are the fifth-largest economy in the world. This election saw about 66 per cent voter turnout, with women voters predicted to outnumber men in future elections," she began.

"It's time Women's safety is prioritized by the government," Preity raised her concern over the safety of women. It's heartbreaking and disgusting to see a rapist's face hidden/covered when arressted, while victims of rape and violent sexual crime have their names and faces leaked in the media. Justice is never swift, punishment is never severe and people are never held accountable."

"I am sorry to every girl that has been wronged. I'm sorry I didn't fight hard enough for you in the past. BUT NOT ANYMORE!" she wrote, emphasising that collective action is crucial for change.

Earlier in the day, Kareena condemned the gruesome rape and murder of the trainee doctor in Kolkata.

Taking to Instagram, Kareena wrote, "12 years later; the same story; the same protest. But we are still waiting for change."

On Wednesday, actor Alia Bhatt also expressed outrage over the shocking incident.

"Another brutal rape. Another day of realisation that women are not safe, anywhere. Another horrific atrocity to remind us that it's been over a decade since the Nirbhaya tragedy, but still nothing much has changed," she posted

.The post-graduate trainee doctor was found dead in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9. The family has alleged that the victim was raped and murdered.

In a strong display of support, doctors across the nation continue to protest over the murder and alleged sexual assault of a post-graduate trainee (PGT) doctor, demanding justice for the victim.

The protests were held in the cities of Kolkata, Guwahati, Hyderabad and Mumbai on Wednesday. The protestors were holding placards saying, "Justice needs to be served,", "No duty without security" and "Justice delayed is Justice denied."

