'I am thankful': Selena Gomez celebrates her 31st birthday

Washington DC [US], July 23 : Selena Gomez is encouraging others to give back as she celebrated her birthday on Saturday, Page Six reported.

The 'Only Murders in the Building' star took to Instagram to celebrate her 31st birthday by letting her followers know what she wants them to do on her special day.

She captioned the post of herself blowing out candles on a floral-adorned cake, “I am thankful for so much in my life and one of the things I am most thankful for is the work we’ve been able to do with the Rare Impact Fund through @Rarebeauty.”

She added, “Because of YOU we’ve been able to raise awareness and increase access to mental health services for young people. This is my true passion in life.”

Gomez said that doesn’t want people to get her a gift for her birthday but wants them to donate to the Rare Impact Fund, as per Page Six.

She concluded, “If you have the means, consider donating to help us make a difference. I LOVE YOU ALL!”

Many of the singer's fans left sweet birthday wishes in the comment section.

Gomez has consistently raised awareness of mental illness through her platform.

The Rare Impact Fund was established by her in 2020 as "part of her commitment to addressing mental health and self-acceptance," according to the fund's website.

She has also been open about her own struggle with mental health.

It was revealed last year that the "Calm Down" singer, who was given a bipolar disorder diagnosis in 2020, had previously felt like she didn't want to live after having a "mental breakdown" during her 2016 "Revival" tour, which she cut short.

'I don't want to be alive right now,' she says at one point. I'm not interested in living. Theresa Mingus, Gomez's former assistant, revealed to the camera in the actress' Apple TV+ documentary "My Mind and Me."

Gomez has taken breaks from social media over the years to shield her mental health from trolls.

The singer of "Love You Like a Love Song" most recently declared a break from social media after her drama with her ex-husband Justin Bieber's wife, Hailey Bieber, resurfaced online.

