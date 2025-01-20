"I am the chosen one" Karan Veer Mehra after winning Bigg Boss 18 trophy

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 20 : Actor Karan Veer Mehra believes that he is the "chosen one" after winning back-to-back Hindi reality shows 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 14' and 'Bigg Boss 18'.

The Salman Khan hosted show 'Bigg Boss 18' concluded with Karan lifting the trophy after beating Vivian Dsena on early Monday.

After winning the Bigg Boss trophy, Karan opened up about his success mantra and the changes he discovered in himself during the show.

While talking to ANI, Karan said, "I feel very happy. I am the chosen one. I did the rare task of winning back-to-back reality shows. I believed in myself. I worked hard and aimed for the top and it happened.

"I came to know a few things about me, like that I am an emotional person. Before, when I used to cry over little things, I felt bad. But now, I believe that it's okay. "

Karan's Bigg Boss journey was no less than a roller-coaster ride for him. It included his intense fights with Vivian Dsena and Sara Khan, funny jokes on Avinash Mishra and love for actress Chum Darang.

Regarding his sour relationship with actor Vivian, Bigg Boss winner Karan admitted to being jealous of him and said the animosity increased due to the BB trophy.

"When two people fight for the same trophy, then there will be some bitterness. But I was also jealous of him that he got things way easier and sooner than me, which I have admitted many times in the show. But he is also a good family man and that's why I love him."

A total of six contestants made it to the finale includingKaran Veer Mehra, Vivian Dsena, Eisha Singh, Chum Darang, Avinash Mishra and Rajat Dalal.

