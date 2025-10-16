"I am totally devastated": Hema Malini mourns demise of Mahabharat actor Pankaj Dheer

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 16 : Bollywood actor Hema Malini mourned the demise of the actor and her dear friend Pankaj Dheer on Thursday. Dheer passed away on October 15 after battling cancer.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Hema Malini expressed sorrow for the passing of Mahabharat actor Pankaj Dheer.

While remembering the artist, the actress described the actor as an "affectionate" and "enthusiastic person" who passed away after a courageous fight with cancer.

"I have lost a very dear friend yesterday and am totally devastated. Pankaj Dheer, always so affectionate, enthusiastic about everything, a talented actor who won audience hearts with his portrayal of Karna in Mahabharat, so full of life, has breathed his last. He passed away after a spunky fight with cancer, which he was determined to overcome," wrote Hema Malini.

While sharing the heartbreak words, the actress also shared her throwback photos with actor Pankaj Dheer.

The 'Sholay' actress extended her condolences to the wife of Pankaj Dheer following the actor's demise.

"To me, he was always so supportive, encouraging me in whatever I undertook and always by my side when I needed him. I will miss his constant support and presence in my life. My heart goes out in distress to his dear wife Anita ji, who was the light of his life," added Hema Malini.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dream Girl Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhemamalini)

Veteran television and film actor Pankaj Dheer, best known for playing Karna in the iconic TV series 'Mahabharat,' died after a prolonged battle with cancer.

The news of his death was confirmed by actor Amit Behl to ANI.

The final rites of the actor were held on Wednesday, which were attended by superstar Salman Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Mukesh Rishi, Hema Malini and others.

Pankaj Dheer was one of the most respected actors on Indian television, having appeared in several memorable shows such as 'Chandrakanta,' 'Badho Bahu,' and 'Kanoon.'

His film credits included 'Soldier,' 'Andaz,' 'Baadshah,' and 'Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge.'

The actor's last television appearance was in 'Dhruv Tara - Samay Sadi Se Pare' (2024), and he was also seen in the 2019 web series 'Poison.'

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor