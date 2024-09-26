‘I am truly grateful’: ‘Barzakh’ director on securing nomination at 2024 AACA

Mumbai, Sep 26 Pakistani-British film director, Asim Abbasi’s drama series ‘Barzakh’ (translated as Limboland) has been nominated for Best Drama Series at the Asian Academy Creative Awards 2024.

Asim expressed his excitement about the nomination and said, “I truly feel it’s an honor to receive this nomination, which reflects the hard work and passion of everyone involved in this project. Writing and directing this show was one of the most surreal experiences. I am truly grateful for the dedication of the exceptional cast and crew, whose unwavering commitment brought this story to life.”

This recognition not only highlights their excellent performances but also the creative collaboration that made Barzakh possible. I would like to take this moment as an opportunity to thank everyone who believed in this vision and helped us create this show.” He concluded.

Meanwhile, the producer of the show Shailja Kejriwal also expressed her gratitude for such a prestigious moment and said, "Being nominated for Best Series at the Asian Academy Creative Awards is a deeply meaningful milestone for our entire team. We're incredibly thankful to everyone who has supported us, especially the global audience that has embraced Barzakh.”

This story explores universal themes of family, loss, and the emotional bonds that connect us all, regardless of culture or geography. To see our work recognized on such a prestigious international platform fills us with immense pride." She concluded.

The Asian Academy Creative Awards 2024 will commence on December 3rd and 4th, 204 in Singapore and will feature many prominent personalities and guest speakers from various countries.

The drama show is set against the backdrop of the Hunza Valley and revolves around a 76-year-old man who shocks his estranged family by announcing his engagement to the ghost of his first love, which leads to conflicts among them.

The series features, Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed, Muhammad Fawad Khan, Salman Shahid and Khushhal Khan among many others in crucial roles.

The show is currently available on Zee5 platform and the YouTube channel of Zee Zindagi.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor