'I am very greedy, want all my films to be hits": Sharvari overwhelmed with response to 'Vedaa' trailer, thanks Nikkhil Advani

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 2 : After giving two back-to-back hits with 'Munjya' and 'Maharaj', actor Sharvari is gearing up for her third release of the year 'Vedaa' also starring John Abraham. Overwhelmed with the response to the trailer, she expressed gratitude to director Nikkhil Advani.

Helmed by Nikkhil Advani, the film follows the journey of a young woman, Vedaa (Sharvari), who dares to challenge the status quo.

Her fight for justice is fuelled by the unwavering support of a former soldier (John) who becomes her shield and her weapon.

On Thursday, the makers unveiled the trailer.

At the start of the trailer, we can see John reciting Lord Krishna's lines from Bhagavad Gita in the background as his character is shown fighting goons.

Sharvari thanked her director and mentor Nikkhil Advani for the love she is getting for 'Vedaa'.

On Friday, Sharvari, in a statement given by her PR agency, YRF Talent, said, "I'm honestly just too happy right now to enjoy this moment and I can have this special moment in my life is because of my director Nikkhil Advani and his unflinching faith in me. I decided to be an actor for the love of the craft. I am a director's actor and I submit to the story and that is my priority. So, what people are loving is all Nikhil's sirs vision for Vedaa."

She also revealed how she wants Vedaa to be a hit.

"I hope Vedaa becomes a huge success for us all. I'm very greedy. I want all my films to be hits. I came into this industry, my first film didn't do well and then I had to wait for 3 years because of the pandemic for my films to release and do well," Sharvari's statement added.

Expressing gratitude for the opportunity given by Nikkhil, the actor stated, "So, I'm hugely thankful to Nikkhil Advani sir for his faith and backing to give me such an important film and a role like Vedaa when just a couple of people were backing me in the industry is a debt I will never be able to pay back. Vedaa is a very important film for me, for my survival and my growth."

Sharvari also praised John Abraham and shared how he guided her at every step of the way.

She continued, "I want Vedaa to be a huge hit for Nikkhil sir, Monisha ma'am, Madhu ma'am, for John who also trusted me to play this part and guided me in every step of the way as a true mentor. John's guidance, his words of advice will always ring in my ears. Imagine I'm doing action with the biggest action superstar of this country! It's a dream come true for me. The love that the trailer is getting is an incredible feeling for us all. I thank the audience for this love too. You are the reason that Im thriving in this industry. So, I owe it all to you too."

'Vedaa' is produced by Zee Studios, Umesh Kr Bansal, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, John Abraham, and co-produced by Minnakshi Das. The film also features Abhishek Bannerjee.

It will face a box office clash with 'Stree 2' on August 15.

