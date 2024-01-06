"I am very happy and emotional": Singer Swasti on being praised by PM Modi

New Delhi [India], January 6 : Singer Swasti Mehul is extremely happy as her well-known devotional song 'Ram Ayenge' received appreciation from none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the consecration ceremony of Ram temple on January 22.

Taking to his official handle on X, PM Modi shared Swasti's 'Ram Ayenge' song on Saturday and wrote, "If you listen to this hymn of Swasti once, it keeps resonating in the ears for a long time. It fills the eyes with tears and the mind with emotions. #ShriRamBhajan."

https://twitter.com/narendramodi/status/1743476622605562162

Speaking with ANI, the playback singer, expressed her happiness on receiving fulsome praise from PM Modi for 'Ram Ayenge'.

She said, "I am very happy and emotional especially for the words that the Honorable Prime Minister has written in his tweet. He wrote a song that filled the eyes with tears and the mind with emotions. So when I read the post, I felt so happy and blessed."

On whether she was planning a visit to Ayodhya or will come up some more songs, following the consecration ceremony on January 22, she said, "Now, this song has already been released. But, my next song will come for all the sons, that is 'Ek Ladla Beta' on 9th of January."

The singer, who also lent her vocals to Bollywood chartbuster 'Naah Goriye,' also offered guidance to young people who do not have a platform to showcase their talents. She said, "It's only takes keep going. If the voice comes from your heart, if you can do it, if you can desire to achieve that thing, then anything is possible. Only dedication is needed."

Meanwhile, the preparations are underway for the consecration ceremony, which is expected to draw dignitaries and people from all walks of life.

Prime Minister Modi will preside over the 'Pran Pratishtha' or the ceremonial installation of the idol of Ram Lalla at the grand temple. The Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust has decided to enthrone Ram Lalla at the sanctum-sanctorum of the shrine at noon on January 22.

The birthplace of Lord Ram, Ayodhya holds great spiritual, historical and cultural significance for the people.

The trust has also invited 4,000 saints for the ceremony.

Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of Ram Lalla (infant Lord Ram) in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.

A priest from Varanasi, Lakshmi Kant Dixit, will perform the main rituals of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla. From January 14 to 22, Ayodhya will mark Amrit Mahautsav.

A 1008 Hundi Mahayagya will also be organised, in which thousands of devotees will be fed. Several tent cities are being erected in Ayodhya to accommodate thousands of devotees who are expected to arrive in the temple town for the grand consecration event.

