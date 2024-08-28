"I apologized to him...": Ranveer Allahbadia recalls making video on Aamir Khan's 'Dangal' transformation

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 28 : Popular YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, also known as BeerBiceps, who garnered a lot of praise for his content in recent years has also received 'backlash' for some of his videos.

In conversation with ANI, Ranveer recalled getting trolled for his content about Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan's physical transformation in the film 'Dangal.' Ranveer later apologized to him.

In the 2016 video, Ranveer discussed how bodybuilding is a long process and the use of steroids by celebs.

Speaking about it in detail, Ranveer said, "I had made a video that went viral. It was about Aamir Khan's 'Dangal' transformation. And I spoke about perhaps that the fitness angle is not as natural as is being projected online. That video went viral. We got a wave of hate and that was just new for me to see. It was a new life experience. "

Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari 'Dangal' was released in the year 2016. Starring actor Aamir Khan in the lead role the film was declared a blockbuster hit and is one of the highest-grossing Indian films. The film was based on India's first female wrestlers Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari and their father Mahaveer Singh Phogat.

"I was sitting at about 50,000 subscribers. I did look at that as an opportunity at the age of 23, I know fitness, I'm known as a fitness content creator, might as well talk about this because this is the new age of digital content. In retrospect, it was a good move for my career, but I do regret it a little bit in terms of targeting Aamir Khan, irrespective of the topic that we spoke about," Ranveer said.

Ranveer shared how he regretted it later and apologized to the superstar. "I met him later on in life, I apologized to him."

"I realized that I was trying to do a, called forced collab or second-hand collab. We're basically using someone else's name, sometimes critically to get a burst of growth on your own YouTube channel, which we see a lot of nowadays, these kinds of forced collabs. So anyway, that was the first time hate affected me," the YouTuber explained.

He has also created The Ranveer Show, a podcast series on his YouTube channel dedicated to sharing success stories. The show featured popular personalities such as Arnold Schwarzenegger, Gary Vaynerchuk, Priyanka Chopra, Dr S Jaishankar, Kunal Shah, Glenn McGrath, Sadhguru, Vikram Sampath, Kareena Kapoor, and others. The podcast discusses money, health, business, celebrity, spirituality, and finance.

