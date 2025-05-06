"I argued my point that it was a family film": Actress Dee Wallace recalls conversation with Spielberg over a film's plot

Washington DC [US], May 6 : Actress Dee Wallace recalled her argument with director Steven Spielberg over a possible side plot in the movie ET (Extra Terrestrial) in which her character was expected to have a romance with a titular alien, reported Variety.

In a recent appearance on the "Still Here Hollywood" podcast, Wallace, who played Elliot's mother Mary in the immortal 1982 classic, 'ET' said there was an axed side plot in the film for a romance between her character and the titular alien.

"There's a whole B story in 'E.T.' about E.T. having a love affair with Mary, a love crush on Mary," she said. "And there's little bits of it left in there," said Dee Wallace as quoted by Variety.

While explaining a romance scene, which director Spielberg thought, actress Wallace said, "There was a scene where he came in to put Reese's Pieces down on my bedside table as I'm asleep. Well, Spielberg wanted the sheet a little lower than I was comfortable with," as quoted by Variety.

Wallce explained that she took her grievances up with Spielberg directly, arguing to maintain the family-friendly tone of the film.

"I argued my point that this was a family film," she said. She went on to say that "E.T." was "very pure" in her eyes, and felt that the film should reflect that, as per Variety.

Eventually, Wallace went to "E.T." writer Melissa Mathison and producer Kathleen Kennedy to help find a solution for the scene.

"So we compromised and pulled the sheet up almost to my shoulder blades, which I was okay with," Wallace recalled, as quoted by Variety.

After "E.T." was released in 1982, the film went on to win four Academy Awards for best sound, best original score, best visual effects and best sound effects editing. Steven Spielberg directed the film.

After starring in "E.T.," Wallace went on to appear in "Cujo," "Critters," "Popcorn," "The Howling" and "The Twilight Zone."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor