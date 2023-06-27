“I based some parts of my character on my own father” says Ram Kapoor as he talks about his character in upcoming murder-mystery movie, Neeyat

Ram Kapoor is a name that needs no introduction. Establishing himself as a critically acclaimed artist whose work spans across the television, film and digital industry, Ram Kapoor has earned a reputation for his method acting skills. He is known to breathe life into the characters that he plays which makes it feel as if the viewers are in a rendezvous with the person he is portraying. Ram Kapoor will be seen next as billionaire Ashish Kapoor in the murder mystery Neeyat. Ram recently opened up about the process of preparing for his character.

Talking about playing Ashish Kapoor in Neeyat, Ram Kapoor says, “When I first heard the script, I immediately fell in love with the project. It is a fantastic role and it is the kind of role that I knew I was well suited for. I could see myself playing Ashish Kapoor. Personality wise, certain characters are difficult to get into, and certain characters are easier, this one was the latter. When I first read the script, I saw that this was not going to be too difficult to get into, it was relatable to me, that was my initial thought. I based some of the character parts on my own father. My father was also a typical North Indian Punjabi man who could be very loud and opinionated, and he was also very well to do, very successful. There were similarities between him and my character, so I based the building blocks of the character on my father, whom I discussed with Anu as I thought that would help me make it more personal. Anu liked that and helped me build on it more, that’s how we developed it together”.

Neeyat is set in the breathtakingly beautiful highlands of Scotland, the engaging trailer takes the viewer into the glamourous world of billionaire Ashish Kapoor and his close circle of family and friends, where everyone is tangled in their own web of secrets. When Ashish Kapoor ends up being murdered at his own party, it is up to detective Mira Rao to uncover the hidden motives and mysteries in this classic whodunnit.

Audiences can expect edge-of-the-seat, captivating entertainment from this murder-mystery with Vidya Balan looking especially refreshing in a never-seen-before avatar. The movie also features a strong ensemble cast featuring Ram Kapoor, Rahul Bose, Neeraj Kabi, Amrita Puri, Shahana Goswami, Niki Walia, Dipannita Sharma, Shashank Arora, Prajakta Koli, Danesh Razvi, Ishika Mehra and Madhav Deval in pivotal roles.

Neeyat is directed by Anu Menon who last directed Vidya Balan in the 2020 superhit ‘Shakuntala Devi’. Anu Menon’s recent directing credits also include multiple episodes of the internationally acclaimed series ‘Killing Eve’. Neeyat has been written by Anu Menon, Priya Venkataraman, Advaita Kala and Girvani Dhyani with dialogues by Kausar Munir. It is produced by the Vikram Malhotra-led Abundantia Entertainment (that also produced Shakuntala Devi, Sherni and Jalso), and co-produced by Prime Video. A unique genre backed by a stellar ensemble cast makes this film definitely one to look out for!Neeyat will release across theatres worldwide on July 7th.