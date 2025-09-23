"I believe in second chances a lot": Anupam Kher's 'Tanvi The Great' returns to theatres on September 26

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 23 : Legendary actor Anupam Kher's directorial 'Tanvi The Great' is all set to return to theatres on September 26. Kher shared a video emphasising the importance of a second chance in life and cinema.

Taking to his Instagram handle, he shared a video, saying, "Namaste friends, what I want to share with you, I want to share with you that I believe in second chances a lot. In life, second chances are sometimes better than first chance. Many people may not know that life gave me a second chance before I came into the film career."

Anupam recalled how he was once removed from Mahesh Bhatt's 1984 film 'Saaransh' just 10 days before the shoot, with Sanjeev Kumar being cast in his place.

Kher added, "I was working in Saaransh film and I was fired from the film 10 days before the shooting. And Sanjeev Kumar sir was hired. Then I went to Mahesh Bhatt sahab and fought with him. I told him that you are making a film on Satya (truth). I have been rehearsing for this film for 6 months. How can you fire me now? I fought a lot and cried a lot. And I got a second chance. And today I have been working in films for 40 years. I have done almost 500-550 films."

Centred on the Indian Army and autism, 'Tanvi The Great' tells the story of a young girl (Shubhangi Dutt) who lives with her mother and grandfather (Anupam Kher). Inspired by her late father, she is determined to join the armed forces.

The film also features Boman Irani, Jackie Shroff, Karan Tacker, Arvind Swami, Nasser, and British actor Iain Glen.

Produced by Anupam Kher Studios along with NFDC, the film has received global accolades during its festival run in Cannes, New York, London, and Houston. It also earned standing ovations at special previews held at the National Defence Academy and the Southern Command in Pune.

On talking about the return of his film to theatres, he shared, "This film is about the Army's fame. It is about a grandfather and a granddaughter. It is about a mother and a daughter, how a mother makes her autistic daughter powerful. This film is about goodness. It is about brotherhood. It has amazing music by M M Keeravani. Very good people have worked in this.

Jackie Shroff, Arvind Swamy, Boman Irani, Pallavi Joshi, and Iain Glen. So this film needs and deserves another chance. So on 26th, we are releasing it again in 17 cities."

He captioned it with, "TANVI THE GREAT IS BACK IN THEATRES. Second chances matter... because they let us relive Courage, Hope and Inspiration. Experience the return of #TanviTheGreat - 26th September in limited theatres!"

On the lines of his film, Anupam Kher also launched his book 'Different But No Less' in July. The book launch event was attended by many celebrities like Mahesh Bhatt, Boman Irani, Gajraj Rao, Shubhangi Dutt, author Amish Tripathi, and Kher's mother.

