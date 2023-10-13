"I believe that genres don't work, stories do": Filmmaker Aanand L Rai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 13 : Be it 'Tanu Weds Manu', 'Raanjhanaa' or 'Atrangi Re', filmmaker Anand L Rai has impressed the audience with his small-town romantic films over the years.

The director has delivered a number of hit films. However, 2023 has been the year of action films.

Several big-budget action thriller films like 'Pathaan', 'Gadar 2' and 'Jawan' created a tsunami at the Indian box office.

Reacting to on-going genre trends, Aanand L Rai toldduring a film festival, "For me, the last three decades of my life have been about stories and films. I have always believed that genres don't work, stories do. Action films are working well these days because stories are being told in a much better way. So, even if a love story comes tomorrow, the audience will like it, so I never divided my vision of making films based on the ongoing genre. I will never change my originality, audience will accept every genre. It's all about stories. You have to tell stories better as a storyteller."

He added, "I don't find myself separated from the audience, so I always try to create more fun or excitement when I have to tell a story, and there should be the same excitement in my audience. When that excitement matches then it gets an equal amount of love from the audience, as much as I have given to my story. "

The filmmaker also gave a hint that he is coming up with a love story next.

He said, "I can't reveal my next film but yes it's a love story. Soon I'll disclose it."

Recently, he introduced new faces Pragati Srivastava and Ansh Duggal to the world of movies.

Taking to Instagram, Aanand L Rai shared a video featuring Ansh Duggal.

Ansh Duggal will be seen in multiple creative projects with Colour Yellow Productions.

Sharing the video, "Safar mein dhoop toh hogi jo chal sako toh chalo, sabhi hain bheed mein tum bhi nikal sako toh chalo. Yehi hai zindagi kuch khwaab chand ummeedein, inhi khilono se tum bhi behal sako toh chalo !Nida sahab ke Iss sher ke saath I welcome you to the world of movies @anshduggal ! Stay blessed always."

Aanand L Rai commented on this news and said in a statement, "It might look like it's an actor's debut in the movie world but actually it's my debut in believing in other's dreams. It's always important for you to have the quality of trusting people. So thank you Ansh for trusting in Colour Yellow in this definite beautiful journey of yours in the movies."

Up next, he has the Dhanush-starrer 'Tere Ishk Mein' in the pipeline. Rai is also producing the Marathi film 'Jhimma 2' and the sequel of 'Haseen Dilruba, Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba'.

