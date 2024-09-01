"I believe truth will prevail," actor Jayasurya finally responds to allegations of sexual harassment

Kochi (Kerala) [India], September 1 : Actor Jayasurya on Sunday morning finally spoke up on the sexual harassment allegations against him.

The Malayalam film industry is currently embroiled in a controversy, in the wake of the Hema Commimtte Report, following sexual harassment allegations made by female actors against several prominent figures in the industry.

Two actors have filed police complaints against Jayasurya. The actor on August 31 on the occassion of his 46th birthday took to social media Facebook to state that he was currently not in India and that he will initiate legal action.

"To all of you who have wished me on my birthday today, to all of you who are extending your support and standing by me, thank you. Due to my personal commitments, my family and I have been in America for the past month, and during this time, two false allegations on the grounds of sexual harassment were made against me."

He shared that he has decided to move forward legally.

"Quite naturally, it has shattered me, my family and everyone who has held me close. I have decided to move forward with this legally. My legal team will be looking after the rest of the proceedings regarding this case. False allegations are easy to make for anyone who lacks a conscience. I only hope one realises that facing a false accusation of harassment is just as painful as the harassment itself," Jayasurya said

"A lie always travels faster than the truth but I believe truth will prevail," the actor said.

Asserting his innocence, the actor also stated, "I will be back as soon as I finish my work here. All the legal proceedings to prove my innocence will continue. I have complete faith in our judicial system. Thank you to those who contributed to making this birthday the most painful one. Let those who have not sinned throw stones; but only at those who have sinned."

Actor Sonia Malhar who filed a complaint of sexual harassment against Jayasurya recently shared details about the alleged incident.

While speaking to the media, Malhar said, "It was the shooting location of the Malayalam movie Pigman in Thodupuzha. When I came out of the washroom, someone grabbed me. It was actor Jayasurya. I pushed him away. He apologized and told me that he wouldn't repeat it and that we should continue as friends."

Malhar also spoke about the criticism she faced after sharing her experience publicly.

"After the Hema committee report came out, I was sitting in a channel for discussion. The anchor asked me if I had faced any such experience. I explained it on air. Later, I was severely criticized on social media, with people saying my allegations were fake and questioning why I stayed silent for so long. Some even accused me of doing it for money," she said.

"My sons were irritated by hearing all these allegations and asked me to reveal the name. That is why I am revealing this," she added.

The FIR was registered against Jayasurya on August 30 following the complaint.

Kerala Police informed ANI, "Second FIR registered against actor Jayasurya under 354, 354A(A1)(I) 354D IPC. The case was registered after the complainant's statement was recorded. FIR has been registered in Thiruvananthapuram and will be transferred to Thodupuzha Police Station."

On August 28, the first FIR was registered against actor and CPI (M) MLA from Kollam, Mukesh M, following the complaint of actress Minu Muneer.

Kerala Police informedon Thursday, "FIR has been registered against actor Mukesh, CPI (M) MLA from Kollam constituency. The FIR was registered on the basis of the complaint of an actress."

The police also added that another FIR has been registered against actor Jayasurya on the complaint of the same actress, under section 354 which deals with intent to outrage modesty.

Muneer accused actors Mukesh M, Jayasurya, Maniyanpilla Raju, and Idavela Babu of both verbal and physical abuse during their collaborations on film projects.

Speaking to ANI, Muneer detailed her experiences, alleging a range of misconduct. "Once, as I was coming out from the toilet, Jayasurya hugged me from behind and even kissed me forcefully... After that, Idavela Babu expressed his interest in a sexual relationship with me," she claimed.

She further described troubling interactions with Maniyanpilla Raju, including inappropriate suggestions regarding her hotel accommodation.

The allegations surfaced shortly after the resignation of director Ranjith and actor Siddique from their positions in the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), following separate accusations against them.

Muneer's allegations were initially shared on her Facebook page, where she recounted a series of incidents dating back to 2013.

"I am writing to report a series of incidents of physical and verbal abuse I suffered at the hands of Mukesh, Maniyanpilla Raju, Idavela Babu, Jayasurya, Advocate Chandrasekharan, production controller Noble and Vichu," Muneer wrote.

She stated that the abuse led her to leave the Malayalam film industry and relocate to Chennai.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor