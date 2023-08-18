“I bow down to her, she speaks the truth”: Salman Khan’s ex-girlfriend Somy Ali on Kangana Ranaut

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 18 : Actor-turned-social activist Somy Ali recently talked about Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut and said that she is the only actor “who never lies.”

During an interview, Somy Ali said, “Kangana Ranaut is the only actress who never lies. I bow down to her. She speaks the truth. Whatever injustice is done to her, she speaks to the camera and never hesitates. In all her interviews the way she carries herself with poise, the way she conveys the truth about how the industry functions and how they lie. She says it all!! I really respect her.

Somy Ali further mentioned it's a fact that the industry dislikes a person who is honest.

Kangana Ranaut has always been vocal about her opinions on her social media and has given befitting replies and statements from time to time.

Reacting to Somy’s statement, Kangana took to her Instagram stories and wrote, “I have the spirits and wings of all those who suffered silently before me…I have your voice that was never raised I have your truth that was never told.”

Somy was last seen on the silver screen in the 1997 film 'Chupp', after which she took to social activism for women's rights in South Asia. She established an NGO named 'No More Tears' in 2006.

She was in a much-publicized relationship with actor Salman Khan in the 1990s.

Talking about Kangana’s work front, she will be next seen in the film ‘Tejas’ which is all set to hit the theatres on October 20.

Apart from that, she also has ‘Emergency’ and ‘Chandramukhi 2’ in her kitty.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor