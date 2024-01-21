"I call Ramji the Rashtrapurush of India": Actor Manoj Joshi

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 21 : Ahead of the auspicious 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Lalla at the Ayodhya temple, actor Manoj Joshi said that Ram is the heart and soul of India and called him the 'Rashtrapurush' of India.

While talking to ANI, he said, "My ancestors definitely did some good deeds because of which I have been invited. The vibes and energy of Ayodhya are just as what has always been described and heard."

Talking about Lord Ram, the actor said that Ram ji is the heart and soul of India. "Shri Ram is the heart and soul of India. I call him the 'Rashtrapurush' of India. His ideal character has shaped the civilization and culture of India... There is no one who does not have faith in Shri Ram," he added.

"Those who demolished the Ram temple 500 years ago, we could not expect our Ram temple to be built in their or their supporters' reign," the National Film Award winning actor said.

The Pran Pratishtha ceremony will be held in Ayodhya on January 22 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform rituals to mark the 'Pran Pratishtha'.

A team of priests led by Lakshmikant Dixit will lead the main rituals.

Several celebrities and noted personalities have recieved invitations to the ceremony.

Various activities have been planned by organisations and groups across India and abroad in the lead-up to the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya.

Joshi is a well-known actor who has worked in theatre, TV and films. He is the recipient of several awards including a National Film Award. He acted in TV shows including 'Chanakya','Ek Mahal Ho Sapno Ka','Rau' (Marathi), 'Sangdil', 'Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii', 'Mura Raska Mai La' (Marathi). He is also seen in movies including 'Hungama', 'Hulchul', 'Dhoom', 'Bhagam Bhag', 'Chup Chup Ke', 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' and 'Billo Barber', among others.

